Kenya: Wetang'ula Urges MPs to Amend Sports Act to Channel Funds Directly to Clubs

27 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called on Members of Parliament to review the Sports Act and the management of the Sports Fund to ensure a share of the funds set aside annually benefits local sports clubs directly.

Wetang'ula noted that while billions have been allocated to the Sports Fund over the years, much of this money has been directed to national teams and infrastructural projects, leaving teams participating in FKF Premier League and community-based clubs struggling to survive.

"We need to look again at the Sports Act and how the Sports Fund operates," Wetang'ula urged.

He added: "A reasonable portion of the funds that Parliament allocates should go directly to support clubs, helping them run their day-to-day operations, pay their players, get facilities, train athletes, and nurture talent from the grassroots."

The Speaker observed that sports clubs across the country face chronic financial constraints that affect player welfare, training facilities, and their ability to participate in competitive leagues.

He stressed that investing directly in clubs would have a multiplier effect, reviving local sports, keeping youth engaged, and developing Kenya's next generation of sports stars.

"Kenya has immense talent, but without adequate support at club level, this potential remains untapped," the speaker said.

He added: "If we deliberately empower clubs financially, we can strengthen the entire sports ecosystem from community tournaments to professional leagues and national teams."

Wetang'ula further challenged MPs serving on committees overseeing in the departmental committee on Sports and Arts to push for amendments that would institutionalise equitable distribution of the Sports Fund.

He noted that current regulations do not clearly mandate direct club funding, making it difficult for many local clubs to access meaningful financial support.

The speaker made the remarks on Saturday during a gala dinner held at Wanangali Sports Club, Mianga, Bungoma County, to honour the best performers of the AFC Leopards football Club in just concluded season.

His proposal comes at a time when Kenyan clubs across different sports disciplines from football to volleyball and athletics continue to call for more structured and predictable funding to enhance competitiveness locally and internationally.

Currently, the Sports Fund established under the Sports Act, 2013 pools revenue from sources including the lottery and betting taxes to finance sports development. However, a significant portion of these funds typically goes to national team preparations, stadium renovations, and sports administration costs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.