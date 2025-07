Addis Ababa, — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, in the early hours of this evening, welcomed Kenya President William Ruto to Ethiopia.

"On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I warmly welcome Kenya President William Ruto to Ethiopia, a symbol of African unity, as he joins us for the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit," Temesgen wrote on X.

Similarly, the Deputy Prime Minister welcomed Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima to Ethiopia, as he joined leaders for the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit.