Kenya: Mudavadi Defends School Capitation Digitisation to Curb Graft, Enhance Efficiency

27 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has defended the government's decision to digitise the school capitation disbursement process, terming it a critical reform aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the education sector.

Speaking during a public engagement, Mudavadi said the transition from manual to digital systems will enable tighter monitoring of how public funds are allocated and utilised in schools nationwide.

"We have received disturbing reports suggesting that capitation funds have been misappropriated, with some estimates indicating losses of up to Sh2 billion. This must stop," said Mudavadi.

"Every education official must be accountable. We are putting in place systems to track every coin disbursed--right down to the school level."

The digitisation process, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, will leverage platforms such as the eCitizen portal to streamline the capitation process and plug existing loopholes.

Mudavadi revealed that the government is preparing a Sh600 billion budget for the education sector and is keen to ensure the funds are traceable and used for their intended purpose.

"We want to audit the entire education budget--where it goes, what it supports, and how we can deploy it more effectively to benefit our children," he stated.

He also acknowledged the growing financial hardship among students in tertiary institutions and assured that the government is working to ensure all deserving learners receive adequate support--not just for tuition, but also for basic needs like meals and accommodation.

"Some of our children in universities and colleges can barely afford a meal. The government is working to ensure no deserving student is left behind," he said.

Mudavadi criticised individuals resisting the digitisation initiative, accusing them of protecting entrenched interests.

"When the President said, 'Let's digitise capitation,' some people started making noise. They prefer manual systems so they can continue siphoning money meant for our children. We will not allow that," he declared.

Currently, capitation funds are disbursed to public schools in three phases: 50 percent in Term One, 30 percent in Term Two, and 20 percent in Term Three. The government hopes that full digitisation will bring greater transparency and efficiency to this phased model.

Mudavadi reaffirmed the administration's commitment to safeguarding public resources, warning that there will be no room for misuse under the new digital framework.

