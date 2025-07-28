Zimbabwe: Comedian Comic Pastor Hints At Retirement

IN a surprising announcement, celebrated Zimbabwean comedian Prosper Ngomashi, widely known as the "Comic Pastor", has revealed he will soon be quitting the comedy stage permanently.

In a social media post that has captured widespread attention, Comic Pastor, who is in his 30s, shared that 2025 will be his last marathon as he passes the baton stick to others.

"2025 marks the end of the Comic Pastor and I retire with joy. I shared the light, passed on the the baton, and helped others," he wrote.

"July has been a great month for me. I have received so much love from people I feel I did little in helping, yet these people highly regard me as a mentor, as their inspiration and role model."

The socialite admitted that his talent has faded and will leave the entertainment arena taking a jib at politicians, who stay way after their popularity wane.

"Nyangwe zvangu (NDAPERA) yes I can feel it I am (EMPTY) and I am not a politician vasingabvume kupera," said Comic Pastor.