Zimbabwe: 'You Will Suffer'- - Socialite Mai Jeremaya Curses Acquitted Rape Accused Thabo and Charlie

SOCIALITE Ashley Masendeke popularly known as 'Mai Jeremaya', has publicly cursed Thabo Dube and Martin Charlie, the two Harare men recently acquitted of allegedly raping her.

This comes after Harare Magistrate Letwin Rwodzi dismissed the case, citing a weak prosecution.

Mai Jeremaya took to her Facebook page stating that the alleged rape was a "blessing in disguise," claiming her life has improved since the incident.

"Suffering can truly humble you. Not just ordinary suffering, but real hardship. Today, I want to thank you, Thabo and Martin.

"God used you to change my life. You ate where you shouldn't have, and you brought misfortune upon yourselves. I had a stinking misfortune, and I passed by people who knew it was me passing by.

"I was afraid of everyone, I was struggling, I longed to be loved. I'm sorry to tell you that things are going so well for me to the extent that I now believe the concept we learned in Economics A Level: that the badness of one thing can be the goodness of another," said Mai Jeremaya.

However, her post quickly shifted to a venomous curse directed at the two acquitted men.

"If you wrong someone who has done nothing to you, you will have bad luck. You will suffer, boys. You will sleep with hunger, boys.

"You will suffer. I feel sorry for you, I even wish I could reverse it for you, but you think you won, so you never got time to seek mercy even in private.

"You made a big mistake, boys. Brotherhood is not even happy with you. May you rot in poverty until you seek Jesus," said Mai Jeremaya.

Futhemore, Mai Jeremaya left some words for her friend, Cynthia Duringo, who went to court and testified that Masendeke had allegedly admitted to consensual sex with one of the accused.

She alleged that Duringo's judgement was impaired due to drug misuse.

"Cynthia, I always had a bad feeling about you, but I thought I was wronging God by being annoyed with you, when in fact, it was just intuition.

"But I'm thankful that I learned, you know. I'm sorry that life will be painful for you for a while; drugs are hard to live with. But you have a loving family; people are praying for you, including myself," said Mai Jeremaya.

Ever since her court case concluded Mai Jeremaya, has been getting support from other socialites and from companies awarding her advertising contracts.