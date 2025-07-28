Zimbabwe: 'Shocked Zanu-PF System Unleashed Police to Disrupt Men's Conference'- - Says Opposition Kadoma MP

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

AN anti-riot squad was reportedly dispatched to disperse over 400 attendees gathered at a men's conference held in Kadoma this Saturday.

The Kadoma Men's Conference ran under the theme "Men Rising: Leading with Purpose, Living with Responsibility," and was aimed at raising awareness of prostate cancer and general wellness with discussants being a medical doctor and a reverend.

The event, convened at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rimuka suburb, had to be aborted after members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) anti-riot squad descended on the venue and instructed participants to leave. This is despite the same police having given organisers the greenlight to host the indaba.

Convener of the conference, Kadoma Central Member of Parliament Gift Mambipiri confirmed the incident to NewZimbabwe.com, castigating the regime's jittery conduct calculated at frustrating genuine civic activities and stifle freedom of association and assembly.

"The meeting started off very well with over 400 men in attendance. I think it shocked the system, which then had to send the police to close the meeting that they had cleared and approved almost two hours into the meeting," said Mambipiri.

"The Dispol (district police commander) just called to say, 'for health reasons you are at a venue likely to promote the spread of diseases'. Ironically, the venue was a church which ordinarily hosts over 700 congregants every Sunday," the legislator further explained.

Mambipiri, who won the legislative seat on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket, castigated police for targeting his event arguing that telecommunications giant, Econet, was allowed to host over 1,000 people at a venue without ablution facilities almost 100 metres from the Salvation Army Citadel. He also flagged another Zanu PF-linked event hosted on the same day at Kadoma Swimming Pool, where there are also no toilets and water.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.