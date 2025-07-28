Uganda: David Okwere Vows to Spur Development After Winning Bukedea MP Flag in NRM Primaries

David Beecham Okwere has said time is now to spur development of Bukedea constituency after winning the NRM flag in the just concluded primaries.

Okwere got 13,651 votes, to beat incumbent, John Ikojo who secured 13,064 votes.

Commenting about his win, Okwere said he is now coming in as the third force to spur development in the constituency.

"My election is a transformation of our area from non-development to development. I am coming to support the Speaker(Anita Among) and Patrick Isiagi who have been key pillars in Bukedea's development. While these two have championed development, what has been missing is the third pillar and that is where I come in," Okwere said.

He said previously, he has helped promote ICT in the constituency, donating tablets to schools , clan leaders and security teams including GISOs and PISOs .

Okwere said this movement will continue to ensure records are stored but above all support use of ICT in the constituency.

The newly elected NRM flag bearer also mentioned the problem of water faced by the area, pointing out that government can only construct two boreholes for each subcounty in every financial year for the 11 sub-counties which are not enough.

"I alone repaired 380 boreholes surpassing the government capacity using my own resources. I want to continue on this trajectory," he said.

Okwere also mentioned skilling girls, especially the young mothers who dropped out of school due to pregnancy during the Covid pandemic.

"Over 1,000 girls who had got pregnant during covid enrolled in the industrial skilling centres and I helped donate sewing machines to them . With this, I am trying to revive their future through skilling."

He also mentioned teaming up with Chinese investors to set up a factory that will generate ethanol out of cassava.

This he said will help the price of cassava which had dropped to less than shs2,000 a kilogram to go up.

"Bukedea between in between Soroti City and Mbale City will be enjoying the benefits of being in between these two cities."