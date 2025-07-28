Rwanda: Oldies Music Fest - Kigali Grooves to Golden Hits, Retro Vibes

"Old but gold" motto was so dominant among classic music lovers gathered at the Kigali Universe Complex in impressive numbers for the fifth edition of the Oldies Music Festival, feted in a nostalgic, club-style setting on Saturday July 26.

The event was headlined by veteran DJ Nicolas Peks who led the deck stage alongside renowned old school music DJ RY and Brek The Entertainer. The trio spun timeless hits from Rwanda, East Africa, the U.S., and beyond from 8 pm until late, sparking unique vibes that turned the CHIC rooftop into a club of the 70s to early 2000s.

HAPPENING NOW: Music lovers are taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane at the fifth edition of the Oldies Music Festival, underway at Kigali Universe Complex. Presented in a club-style setting, the event is headlined by DJ RY, with Nicolas Peks and Brek The Entertainer also on... pic.twitter.com/He4A2fe50I-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) July 26, 2025

At the very beginning, the turnout was so modest crowd with early comers dressed in nostalgic styles. Notable appearances included comedian Clapton Kibonge, sports journalist Fuadi Uwihanganye, DJ Pius, music executive Coach Gael, who also owns host venue Kigali Universe Complex, his brother Kenny Mugarura, the CEO of 1:55 AM Music, radio host MC Tino, and TV and radio personality Michelle Iradukunda, among many others.

Revelers rocked a variety of retro styles, from American hip-hop fashion to iconic African outfits that once defined the continent's music scene in past decades.

DJ RY was the first to take the stage, leading the crowd through a set of classic American old-school tracks, mostly hip-hop. His mix changed the atmosphere, warming up the audience and preparing them for what was to come.

Brek The Entertainer followed, keeping the momentum alive with a mix of Rhumba, including tracks from legendary Congolese singer Madilu System, as well as hits from other iconic African musicians.

DJ Nicolas Peks elevated the energy even further with a mind blowing mix of reggaeton, Bongo Flava, and other East African classics. He eventually handed the decks back to DJ RY, who returned with a set of some Gakondo songs, including the beloved Humura Rwanda Nziza.

WATCH: DJ Nicolas Peks lights up the fifth edition of the Oldies Music Festival at Kigali Universe Complex. : @MugwizaO pic.twitter.com/OD7hKyQzom-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) July 26, 2025

The two later shared the stage in a segment where each DJ played one track at a time, a unique "slide-style" set that allowed the audience to experience each DJ's distinctive flavor.

Comedian Clapton Kibonge and Delphine Umuhoza were awarded "stylists of the show," each winning vouchers to enjoy exclusive packages from Kigali Universe and other partners.

Kibonge's prize can be credited to the fact that he showed up in retro look featuring wide-legged bell-bottom trousers, a wig, and a vintage radio cassette player, an Afro-style fashion that paid tribute to African musicians of the 1970s and '80s. His outfit displayed traditional African influences like the dashiki with Western styles and bold accessories.

Umuhoza rocked an old-school American hip-hop look, sporting baggy clothing, chains, and dope sneakers, a tribute to the golden era of hip-hop fashion that made her shine on the night.