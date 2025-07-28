Zimbabwe: Harare's Glenview 8 Home Industry Gutted By Fire Again

27 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

ANOTHER fire disaster has struck Glenview 8 Complex during the early morning hours reducing property worth hundreds of thousands to ashes according to officials.

City of Harare Small to Medium Enterprises Committe Chairperson Councillor Denford Ngadziore said the early morning fire resulted in devastating losses for approximately 100 traders, who were left counting losses.

This becomes the 10th inferno at the complex since 2015.

The blaze, which broke out around 5am, destroyed goods valued at an estimated US$100,000, impacting businesses that specialise in carpentry, including the manufacture of wardrobes, kitchen units, and sofas.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was unintentionally started by security guards on duty, who were warming themselves by a fire that later spread around 5am.

"We commend the City of Harare Fire Brigade for their swift and effective response, which helped contain the fire before it caused even greater destruction," he said.

Ngadziore said this incident highlights serious lapses in safety protocols.

"As the SMEs Committee, we will take keen interest in the ongoing investigations. It is our strong position that those on duty must be held accountable and prosecuted for their negligence, which resulted in this costly disaster," he said.

Ngadziore said looking ahead, the only lasting solution is a comprehensive redevelopment of the Glenview SMEs Complex.

More than 4,000 traders operate from the precinct confirming the significant economic contribution of SMEs to the local economy.

Going into the future, the committee said it is advocating for a comprehensive redevelopment of the complex through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guided by urban planning and fire safety regulations, to replan and modernise the facility.

To this end development, construction of a new People's Market nearby is expected to begin soon.

This initiative will create over 30 modern kiosks, providing a safer and more dignified environment for traders.

