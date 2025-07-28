South Africa: Malema Wants the President to Fire Mchunu

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters came in numbers to the Khayelitsha Stadium in Cape Town to celebrate the party's 12th anniversary.

Before addressing the supporters, the party leader asked for a moment of silence for the flood victims in Mthatha, adding that the event was supposed to be held there.

"We brought it here to honor the victims," said Julius Malema.

During his speech, the leader spoke about how the president is wasting money by not firing Mchunu.

"There is no need for the president to put Mchunu on leave; he must fire him. Putting him on leave is a waste of money," said Malema.

He also expressed the party's support for the KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, after he exposed corruption in the police service.

"We are with Mkhwanazi. If they fire him, he must know that he is welcome to join the EFF," Malema added.

"They are the product of the pain of domestic workers, garden cleaners, rock drill operators, petrol attendants, and the forgotten masses of the people."

"It has been 12 years since the formation of the Economic Freedom Fighters, 12 years since we were driven by conviction, principle, and the urgent crisis of our people."

He said the EFF was not born in the bedroom and was not the product of political convenience. It was built by those who refused to keep quiet while the dreams of 1994 were being sold for crumbs of positions.

He also compared the inquiry commission regarding Mkhwanazi's allegations to a waste of time.

"This is not the first time that we are having a commission of enquiry. The first one didn't produce any good results, and I don't see this upcoming one producing good results either. It is a waste of time," said Malema.

The supporters welcomed the suggestion by the party's Student Command leader, Sihle Lonzi, who said unemployed youth should receive a stipend of R1,500.

Lulami Bokweni, a 35-year-old supporter, said even the R1,500 wouldn't be enough but would be better than nothing.

"We have a lot of money in South Africa, but the problem is our leaders. They are sharing it amongst themselves while young people are suffering. We need change, and we can only get it by voting for the EFF," said Bokweni.