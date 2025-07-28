Sudan: Khartoum State Ministry of Health Announces Containment of All Epidemic Diseases, Availability of Medicine Supplies

Khartoum, July 27, 2025 (SUNA) - The Minister of Health in Khartoum State, Dr. Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, has confirmed that all epidemic diseases have been contained, with an abundant medicine supply sufficient for four months.

He pointed to the stabilization of operations at dialysis centers after the maintenance of 67 centers in the state.

In a statement to the Sudan News Agency on Saturday, the Minister affirmed the recovery of the health sector in the state, thanks to the mobilization of all national cadres during the Battle of Dignity. He revealed the rehabilitation of more than 173 health centers out of a total of 256 centers and 32 hospitals out of a total of 56 hospitals across the state, which had witnessed systematic vandalization by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and the displacement of their staff.

The Minister announced the reoperation of Omdurman Hospital, which became providing better services than before, with the addition of an intensive care unit, a central blood bank, and a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), adding that the hospitals of Al-Naw, Al-Sarorab, Al-Gezira Islang, Al-Fath, Omdurman Maternity, and the Saudi have all been reoperated.

Haj Al-Safi and Ahmed Gasim Hospitals have been reoperated in Bahri Locality.

The Minister of Health in Khartoum State also noted the operation of Al-Ban Jadeed Hospital in East Nile and Bashayir, and the Turkish Hospital in South Khartoum, in addition to the rehabilitation and operation of Om Badda Hospital.

The Minister praised the role of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Cabinet for their continued support for the Ministry and the state government, commending community participation.

The Minister expressed his ministry's readiness to treat and bury bodies free of charge.