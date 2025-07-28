Somalia: Al-Shabaab Seizes Control of Mahas Town in Central Somalia

27 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mahas, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have taken control of Mahas, a key town in the central Hiraan region of Somalia, after government forces reportedly withdrew without resistance, local sources said on Sunday.

Residents confirmed that heavily armed fighters from the Islamist militant group entered the town early in the morning, raising their black flags and establishing checkpoints throughout the area. The group faced no immediate opposition as federal and regional security forces vacated the town hours before the militants arrived.

"The militants came in without a fight. Government troops had already pulled out overnight," one local resident told radio Shabelle by phone.

The capture of Mahas marks a significant setback for Somali federal and allied forces, who had previously reclaimed the town during a major offensive in 2023 as part of a broader campaign to weaken Al-Shabaab's grip on central Somalia.

There has been no official statement from the Somali government regarding the withdrawal or the current situation in Mahas. However, security analysts warn that the group's recapture of the town could disrupt ongoing stabilization efforts and embolden further insurgent advances in the region.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade and continues to carry out deadly attacks across the country, despite intensified military operations backed by international partners.

