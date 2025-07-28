Somalia: Somali Police Accused of Political Bias, Fueling Public Discontent

Mogadishu — Somalia's police force faces mounting accusations of deep political entanglement, raising concerns over its impartiality and effectiveness amid growing public frustration.

Osman Bari, former Speaker of the Hirshabelle Parliament, in an exclusive interview with Shabelle, accused the police of aligning with opposing political factions, thereby compromising their neutrality and undermining public trust.

Bari directly criticized Police Commander Asad Diyano, alleging that during his tenure, he has failed to provide effective leadership and has ignored the concerns voiced by ordinary citizens.

"The police have become embroiled in the country's divisive political conflicts, which have severely impacted their ability to serve and protect the public," Bari said.

"Commander Diyano has not only failed to steer the police force properly but has also turned a deaf ear to the grievances of the Somali people."

Bari warned that if the police leadership does not take urgent action to address the widespread dissatisfaction among the population, the situation may escalate to the point where the Somali president intervenes, potentially threatening the commander's position.

These accusations come at a time when the Somali police have increasingly been criticized for their perceived political bias, which some analysts say weakens their role in maintaining law and order and undermines public confidence in security institutions.

The politicization of the police force adds to the challenges Somalia faces as it strives to stabilize after decades of conflict and build effective governance structures.