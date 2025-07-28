Somalia: Al-Shabaab Reinforces Positions Between Balcad and Jowhar Amid Military Tensions

Balcad, Somalia — Reports from central Somalia indicate that a large number of Al-Shabaab militants have been deployed along the key road connecting Balcad and Jowhar, raising fears of escalating conflict in the region.

Local sources say that heavily armed Al-Shabaab fighters have been transported in armored vehicles to various locations between the two towns over the past several hours.

The militant group appears to be consolidating its presence along this strategic corridor.

In response, Somali federal forces and Hirshabelle regional militia, the Darawiish, have intensified military operations to counter the growing insurgent buildup.

Security has been tightened in both Balcad and Jowhar, with significant troop movements and heightened patrols reported.

The local authorities warn that the situation remains volatile and could quickly escalate into open clashes as government forces and insurgents continue to close in on one another.

Al-Shabaab previously seized control of several areas between Balcad and Jowhar following the withdrawal of Burundian troops who had been stationed in the strategic Xawaadleey district.