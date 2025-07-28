Sudan: UN Designated Expert On Human Rights in Sudan to Visit Port Sudan

GENEVA (25 July 2025) - The UN Designated Expert on human rights in Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, will conduct a visit to Port Sudan from 27 to 31 July 2025 to continue to assess the human rights situation in the country amid the ongoing conflict and engage with relevant actors. The Expert previously visited Port Sudan in July 2024.

In the context of the visit, the Expert will hold meetings in Port Sudan with authorities, UN entities and other humanitarian partners, as well as representatives of civil society organizations. He will also seek to engage with displaced communities to hear directly from them.

The findings from the Expert's visit will contribute to the next annual report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in Sudan, to be presented to the Human Rights Council at its 61st session, in March 2026.

Nouicer was appointed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as his Designated Expert on the situation of the human rights in the Sudan on 16 December 2022, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions A/HRC/S-32/1, A/HRC/50/1, and A/HRC/S-36/1. He conducted a first visit to Sudan in February 2023, just prior to the outbreak of the conflict on 15 April 2023. This will be his third official visit to the country since he was appointed.