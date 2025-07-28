Sudan: Al-Aiser Urges Defectors From Rebel RSF Militia to Educate the Deceived People of Darfur and Kordofan

Port Sudan, July 27, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Aiser has called on the group of advisors who defected from the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to intensify their efforts to educate the communities and citizens of Darfur and Kordofan, who have been deceived by the rebel militia's propaganda.

During the weekly briefing of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in Port Sudan on Sunday, Khalid Al-Aiser stressed that the rebel RSF militia practiced profound deception and misled several communities.

He pointed out that the rebel RSF militia relied on the argument of the 56-state, explaining that it is a false and deceptive argument intended to mislead citizens.

Al-Aiser stated that the government, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism, welcomes the group and will work with it to enlighten the people of Darfur and Kordofan. He noted that the door to repentance is open, and that this is not the first group to realize the enormity of the rebel militia's actions and defect to join the nation. He emphasized that such steps would enlighten deceived citizens.

Al-Aiser said that the ministry appreciates the efforts of free national writers who serve the national interest, underscoring that the ministry will work during the next phase, within the Government of Hope, to serve a free press. He stated that what was achieved during his previous term as minister was achieved with limited financial effort, indicating that the Government of Hope will work to overcome all obstacles during the coming period and make the ministry a receptacle and platform for all sincere national efforts.