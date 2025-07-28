South Africa: Police Intensify Probe On Basotho Military Training Claims

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has intensified its operations into the investigation of allegations that Basotho nationals are undergoing militarily training on South African farms, as part of a growing land reclamation campaign.

This was revealed during a Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting, where National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola met with all nine provincial commissioners to discuss crime combatting efforts in the country.

The BOC is the highest decision-making body of the SAPS inclusive of all Provincial Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners and the Acting National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

"During the meeting, General Fannie Masemola highlighted his satisfaction that organised crime syndicates in the country are being dismantled, dislodged, displaced and arrested," the SAPS said in a statement on Saturday.

The comments, initially made by the Lesotho Police Chief, Advocate Borotho Matsoso, were high on the agenda. A preliminary report from the SAPS Crime Intelligence Division was discussed, confirming that intelligence structures have highlighted their operations to investigate allegations made and where necessary, track down and takedown such illegal activities.

The DPCI's Crimes Against the State (CATS) unit has also been roped in to investigate. Various searches have been undertaken by CATS at various identified farms, and no such evidence has been found to date.

"Further to this, the National Commissioner has reached out to the Lesotho Police Chief, where the two commissioners discussed the allegations made by Advocate Matsoso. Both commissioners agreed that both law enforcement agencies intelligence structures are on the ground to investigate the existence of such camps.

"General Masemola assures all people living in South Africa that the safety and security of the people of SA is of paramount importance, and anyone who is found to be in the country committing illegal acts will face the full might of the law. To this effect, intelligence structures and operatives are on the ground to establish facts," the SAPS said.

The SAPS has urged South Africans not to panic or worry as police from both countries remain on high alert.