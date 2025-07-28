Somalia: President of Somalia Arrives in Addis Ababa for UN Global Food Security Summit

27 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu - The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the United Nations Global Food Security Summit, which brings together global and regional leaders to address the pressing issue of food security.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, President Hassan Sheikh is also scheduled to meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the overall situation in the Horn of Africa.

