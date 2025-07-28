Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist RSF Militia Declaration of Fake Government Claiming to Rule Sudan

Port Sudan, July 27, 2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia's declaration of a fake government claiming to distribute government positions to govern Sudan, in complete disregard for the suffering of the Sudanese people, who have been subjected to all its forms of violence, abuse, and torture.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the militia's declaration of its fake government on social media is the clearest evidence of its defeat and vanquishment at the hands of our valiant armed forces, with all their military formations and organizations.

The Ministry added, "The participation of civilian components in this fake declaration reveals the true face of these alliances and confirms their involvement in the conspiracy that was being hatched in full coordination with the terrorist militia to seize power by force on the morning of April 15, 2023."

The Government of Sudan strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over the Republic of Kenya's approval and the enabling of the rebel militia to hold preparatory meetings to declare its illegitimate government in Nairobi, a matter constitutes a clear violation of Sudan's sovereignty, a breach of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and a violation and contradiction of the principles and charters of the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in support of Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in its statement, "The Government of Sudan calls upon all neighboring countries, the international community, regional and international organizations, all governmental bodies, and other organizations to condemn this declaration, and requests them not to recognize or deal with this illegitimate organization declared by the terrorist militia. It also notes that dealing with this declaration in any way constitutes an assault on the Government of Sudan and its sovereignty over all its territories, and is a flagrant violation of the rights and capabilities of the Sudanese people."