South Africa: Gauteng Schools See Massive Response

The Gauteng department of education has kicked off the 2026 online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8, processing an impressive 213 654 applications on the first day.

The online system, which opened at 8am on Thursday, recorded 78 645 applications within the first hour alone, with 32 584 for Grade 1 and 46 061 for Grade 8.

MEC Matome Chiloane led the official launch at the YMCA in Ga-Rankuwa, assisting parents and guardians.

Many showed their dedication, trying to access the system as early as 5am, causing temporary delays.

"We urge parents and guardians in the future to refrain from trying to log in before the official start time to avoid unnecessary access issues," Chiloane said per Sunday World.

"Parents and guardians can apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za, also upload required documents to the system or submit them directly to the schools applied to within seven school days of applying."

"We are proud of this monumental achievement, processing such a high number of applications on the first day.

The application window remains open until August 29, 2025. For assistance, in-person visits can be made at district offices or 81 walk-in centres.