South Africa: Trial Begins for Six Accused in Lusikisiki Massacre - South African News Briefs - July 28, 2025

Trial Begins for Six Accused in Lusikisiki Massacre

The trial of six men charged with the mass murder of 18 people at Ngobozana in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is set to begin, reports SABC News. The suspects are facing 19 murder charges, including a Kwa Bhaca murder, as well as having unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The group includes alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, who plans to represent himself in court. The other accused, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe Ndende, Bonga Hintsa, Mawethu Nomdlembu, and Songezo Vuma, will also indicate whether they have legal representation. The suspects were arrested in different locations in the province, with three in KwaZulu-Natal. The trial is expected to run for eight weeks.

Farm Owner on Trial for Alleged Racially Charged Double Murder

Werner Potgieter, owner of Bampoen Farm in Mpumalanga, is on trial with seven others at the Middelburg High Court for the 2020 murders of Sfiso Thwala and Musa Nene, reports EWN. Former farm security guard and now State witness Mthokozisi Vilakazi testified that the victims were brutally assaulted with stones, pliers, sjamboks, and cattle prods before two sheep were planted in their car to stage a theft. Vilakazi alleged that Potgieter instructed the guards to lie to the police and deny his and his son's involvement, claiming that their being white would draw unwanted attention to the deaths of the two black men.

Operation Smile Brings Free Lifesaving Surgeries to Mpumalanga

A team of 40 volunteer medical professionals is in Mbombela to perform 25 free cleft lip and palate surgeries on children at Rob Ferreira Hospital, reports EWN. The mission, led by Operation Smile South Africa, includes doctors and specialists from Cape Town and Johannesburg. The project aims to provide life-changing treatment for children affected by cleft conditions, which can impair eating, speaking, and development. Operation Smile's executive director, Sarah Scarth, said the programme also includes dental care as part of its holistic approach. Operation Smile works across South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa to integrate cleft care into public health systems, addressing one of the world's most common congenital anomalies.

