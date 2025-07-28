Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Tries Ex-President Joseph Kabila in Absentia for Treason

Former Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila went on trial in absentia Friday on charges including treason over his alleged support for Rwanda-backed militants.

The trial of Kabila, who returned to live in Goma in May this year, began on Friday at a military court in the Gombe district of the capital Kinshasa.

The former president faces charges of plotting to overthrow the government of President Felix Tshisekedi - which could result in a death sentence - as well as homicide, torture and rape linked to the anti-government force M23.

Other charges include "taking part in an insurrection movement", "crime against the peace and safety of humanity" and "forcible occupation of the city of Goma".

Kabila denies the charges, did not appear at the hearing and has asked to be tried in absentia.

He returned to Goma in May, following two years of self-imposed exile in South Africa, after M23 rebels took control of the city in January. According to the charge sheet, seen by France's AFP news agency, Kabila allegedly helped form the Congo River Alliance (AFC) - the M23's political wing.

He's accused of colluding with Rwanda to try to "overthrow by force the power established by law".

Kabila's successor, President Tshisekedi, has branded him the brains behind the rebel movement, which has seized swathes of the resource-rich Congolese east with Rwanda's help.

The militia and the government signed a pledge in July to seek a permanent ceasefire.

'Political' trial

Emmanuel Shadari, secretary-general of Kabila's People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), dismissed the trial as "political" arguing it would "divide the Congolese people" during peace negotiations.

The proceeding "is anything but a fair trial. With a justice system that is not independent, the conviction is already decided - the rest is theatre, a ridiculous staging," Shadari said.

Deputy Justice Minister Samuel Mbemba told reporters at the hearing: "The courts do not negotiate, they will do their work independently."

M23 and AFC leaders deny any affiliation with the former president. Benjamin Mbonimpa, the groups' executive secretary, said that the government should not "label him an AFC/M23 member" just because he had come to the city.

He branded the trial part of a "malevolent strategy" against the ex-president.

Kabila, 54, who ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019, has rejected the trial as "arbitrary" and accused the judiciary of acting as "an instrument of oppression". The Senate lifted his immunity as senator for life to allow the case to proceed.

The hearing was adjourned after several hours to 31 July, following a request by prosecutors for extra time to review documents.

Eastern DRC has endured armed conflict for decades, with violence escalating since M23's resurgence in 2021. Rwanda denies military support for the group, though UN experts say its army has played a "critical" role in M23's operations.

The DRC lifted a moratorium on the death penalty last year but no judicial executions have been carried out since.

