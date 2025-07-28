Rwanda: Musanze, Karongi to Get New Waste Treatment Facilities

The government is constructing modern landfills and fecal sludge treatment plants in Musanze and Karongi Districts as part of a broader effort to promote safe waste disposal and environmental protection.

The projects, implemented by the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), also include modern Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) in Rubavu, Rusizi, and Musanze.

Speaking to The New Times, Robert Bimenyimana, WASAC spokesperson, said the facilities are designed to "ensure safe waste management, protect public health, minimize environmental impact, and accelerate access to improved sanitation services."

"The government has mobilised funding and tasked WASAC Group with implementing modern FSTPs and landfill projects in four districts," Bimenyimana noted.

In Musanze, construction is ongoing in Kabukende Village, Karwasa Cell, Gacaca Sector. The facility which is designed to process 62 cubic meters of wastewater and 33 tonnes of solid waste per day--began in October 2024 and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The Rwf4 billion project is among several under implementation in the Western Province.

Construction of the Karongi FSTP and landfill began in March 2025, with the combined budget for the Karongi and Rusizi projects exceeding Rwf4 billion.

In Musanze District, one of Rwanda's fastest-growing secondary cities, the new landfill is expected to significantly improve waste management and limit uncontrolled dumping.

"It will help eliminate disease vectors like flies, rodents, and worms that thrive in unmanaged waste, thereby enhancing public health," said Claudien Nsengimana, the Mayor of Musanze.

He added that the facility is part of the government's broader sanitation agenda under Vision 2050 and is expected to improve residents' quality of life while offering benefits such as recycling, fertilizer production, and new job opportunities.

The infrastructure includes access roads, stormwater drainage, designated waste cells, and a potential leachate management system to prevent environmental contamination.

Progress in Rusizi and Rubavu

In March 2025, WASAC Group also launched the construction of a Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant and modern landfill in Ruhimbi Village, Ruganda Cell, Kamembe Sector, Rusizi District.

Meanwhile, the Rubavu FSTP and landfill project is in the tendering phase, with a private firm yet to be selected for implementation.

Upon completion, all new landfills will be operated by private entities under the oversight of WASAC, which will provide technical support and coordinate national sanitation services.

Esperance Akimanizanye, a 40-year-old resident of Bwishyura Sector in Karongi, welcomed the development.

"I hope these projects will improve hygiene services and reduce the high cost of transporting waste," she said. "They will help Karongi truly become the clean town we aspire to, in line with the national vision."