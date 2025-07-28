Zimbabwe: Ex-Convict Gets Horticulture Starter Pack As ZPCS Rehabilitation and Reintegration Policy Bears Fruits

A REHABILITATED former inmate at Chinhoyi Farm Prison has found renewed hope of life after undergoing training in horticulture, which will be his source of livelihood post-incarceration.

Bernard Bennet (37), who completed a two-year jail term for robbery, at the weekend, upon his release, became the first beneficiary of the reintegration programme, receiving a horticultural starter pack consisting of a water pump, knapsack sprayer, seed and fertilizers.

Bennet is expected to start an income-generating horticultural project at his rural home in Zvimba.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Mashonaland West, Commissioner Luke Zondai Makuvire expressed confidence that the pilot project will help reduce chances of re-offending.

"What makes this event more special than any other release is that for the first time in Mashonaland West province, Bernard Bennet is being released and given a starter pack to go and start a new life devoid of crime," said Makuvire.

The ZPCS provincial commander noted that the event marked a major milestone in prison management as enunciated in his turnaround blueprint rolled out on May 15, 2023.

"The turnaround strategy is meant to address certain challenges bedevilling the ZPCS thereby improving the welfare of both inmates and officers. This is exactly what we are witnessing today."

Makuvire said the occasion marked the fulfilment of ZPCS' mandate which is to protect society from criminal elements through incarceration and rehabilitation of offenders for their successful reintegration into society whilst exercising reasonable, safe, secure and human control.

He reiterated progress ZPCS has made in recent years in closing the "missing link" of reintegration of inmates back into society.

"We have been doing well in terms of fulfilling our mandate of incarceration and rehabilitation, but the missing link has been the reintegration aspect. I am proud but remain humble that this aspect has finally been realised," said the commissioner.

Without reintegration, he added, ex-convicts find it difficult to join society and face rejection resulting in recidivism.

Addressing guests gathered to witness the release and handover ceremony, Chinhoyi Prison Farm Officer-in-Charge Superintendent Gilbert Mavhako said Bennet's release was a unique milestone.

"This event is more than just the end of a prison sentence; it is a powerful symbol of renewal, personal growth, and the triumph of rehabilitation. It reflects the core purpose of our correctional efforts - to restore dignity, rebuild lives, and return individuals to society better equipped to contribute positively.

"Bennet's journey reminds us all that with the right support, opportunities, and determination, transformation is not only possible but attainable.

"He is a shining example of how rehabilitation programmes can cultivate not only crops, but character."

During his time in incarceration, Bennet did not allow his circumstances to define his future. Instead, he embraced the opportunity for growth and development through the prison's rehabilitation programmes. He dedicated himself to horticultural training, acquiring hands-on experience in crop production, nursery management, soil preparation, composting, and sustainable irrigation techniques.

The produce from the farm not only fed fellow inmates but also supported prison operations, giving him a clear purpose and a feeling of being useful once again.

On his part, Bennet thanked the ZPCS command element led by Commissioner Makuvire for moulding him into a better and purposeful citizen.

"I promise to put the skills and resources to good use and rebuild my life free of crime. I will never return to this system as a criminal but to give back to a system that gave me a fresh start to life," said Bennet, who returns to his wife who stood by him throughout his incarceration.

The reintegration initiative will benefit inmates pursuing other vacations in animal husbandry, crop production, tailoring, carpentry, among other projects.

The initiative reinforces ZPCS's commitment to ensuring the rehabilitation of offenders and supporting their reintegration into the community through practical empowerment initiatives.