Ethiopia: United Nations Food Systems Summit Kicks Off in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) kicked of this morning in the presence of head of states of several countries and delegations of international organizations in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The summit is being attended by several heads of states including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

The Summit, co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy as well as the United Nations, will reflect on global progress in food systems transformation, strengthen collaboration, and unlock finance and investments to accelerate action towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The summit attracted leaders from various nations, including heads of state, ministers, researchers, youth advocates, and representatives from civil society organizations worldwide.