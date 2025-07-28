Comoros: PM Abiy Holds Bilateral Talks With President of Comoros

28 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held discussions with Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, ahead of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit.

The discussion focused on bilateral and regional matters, the premier said in social media post this morning.

"Ahead of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit, I had the pleasure of receiving my brother, Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, for discussions on bilateral and regional matters," the premier said on a social media post this morning.

The second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake +4 (UNFSS+4) is underway in Addis Ababa from July 27 to 29, 2025.

The three-day summit is co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy.

