Ethiopia: African Countries Need to Benchmark Melkassaa Research Center - UNFSS+4 Participants

Addis Ababa, — Participants of the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake visited Melkassa Agricultural Research Center (MARC) on Sunday.

Talking to ENA, Baeng Nelson Ntime from Botswana Ministry of Agriculture said that African countries should emulate the agricultural success of Ethiopia.

He added that Melkassa agricultural research center showcases what Ethiopia is doing in advancing agricultural production and productivity through scientific research towards ensuring food security.

Melkassa Agricultural Research Centre (MARC) is one of the 22 vibrant centers of agricultural innovation under the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR).

"Melkassa research facility showcases the flagship of Ethiopia in terms of agricultural research and just food systems. I was particularly intrigued by the amount of research contributions that Melksassa has put out there. We just heard from the director that you have already put out more than 1,600 varieties. And this crop variety is climate-resilient. So, I think Melkassa is a center that many African countries should come and benchmark from," he lauded.

The research center and its dedicated scientists, researchers, and partners work to develop climate-smart technologies, boosting crop productivity and enhancing food security in line with global efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thus, Melkassa research center particularly focuses on developing climate smart technologies on tropical and sub-tropical fruit crops such as avocado, mango, banana, citrus as well as warm-season vegetable crops such as onions, tomato, as well as lowland pulse crops such as common bean, mung bean, cow pea.

"Our own national research institute in Botswana, I think we can learn a lot from the research center here. Because if those varieties are ready and climate-resilient, then with the issues of climate change and resilience, we can learn a lot from the innovation that is coming out of Melkassa," he stressed.

Ethiopia is hosting the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake today and showcases its achievements in the agricultural sector.