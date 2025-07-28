Ethiopia's Coffee Sector Sees Significant Growth, Ministry of Agriculture Reports

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's dedicated efforts to boost its coffee production and productivity are yielding substantial results, the Ministry of Agriculture announced at a high-level forum at UNFSS+4.

Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente underscored coffee's pivotal role for Ethiopia and Africa, describing it not merely as an agricultural commodity but as a strategic product intrinsically linked to history, identity, and economic development.

The "Day of Action" summit, held today with field visits to various food system transformation initiatives, featured a key forum at the Science Museum focused on transforming the African coffee value chain.

The discussion emphasized the critical need for sustainable financing, advanced technology, and expanded trade opportunities to enhance coffee production, processing, and value addition across the continent.

The forum brought together a distinguished group of officials and stakeholders, including UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, and Stefano Gatti, Director General for Development Cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

International researchers, policymakers, and private sector representatives also participated.

Minister Girma noted Ethiopia's success in increasing coffee output and productivity through climate-resilient practices, noting the rising global demand and competitiveness of Ethiopian coffee.

He reiterated that the sector remains a vital source of foreign exchange and national pride.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed echoed Minister Girma's sentiments, emphasizing that coffee is the primary livelihood for millions, especially smallholder farmers.

She stressed that scaling up production, enhancing value addition, and investing in technology and market expansion are crucial for improving lives and transforming the sector.

Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo reaffirmed coffee's significance to national identity and economic development across Africa.

She detailed Uganda's initiatives to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in coffee production and advocated for increased research and innovation to combat climate change and elevate product quality.

Italy's Stefano Gatti affirmed his country's ongoing support for coffee development programs in Ethiopia and Uganda, calling for strengthened international collaboration to overcome challenges and unlock the sector's full potential.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu pointed out that coffee is the main source of income for over 80 percent of smallholder farmers globally.

He emphasized the growing threats these farmers face from climate change and price volatility, which limit their ability to fully benefit from the coffee trade, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable and cooperative global action.

The panel discussion, titled "Enhancing the Transformation of the Coffee Value Chain," was jointly organized by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the International and African Coffee Organizations.