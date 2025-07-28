South Africa: Zondo Slams Ramaphosa for Promoting Ministers Caught in State Capture Scandal

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo says it was painful and heartbreaking to swear in ministers who were caught up in state capture.

Zondo slams Ramaphosa's mixed approach to punishing ministers, asking what the rules are for getting fired versus being moved.

Former chief justice Raymond Zondo has torn into President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it was painful and heartbreaking to swear in ministers who were caught up in state capture.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Zondo said it felt like Ramaphosa was saying: "I don't care what you have found about these people. I think they are good enough to be promoted."

Zondo led the years-long State Capture Commission that was supposed to clean up the mess left behind by the Zuma government. But now, he says the president's actions are ruining that very work.

He said he had to swear in ministers he found had acted badly, including one who was promoted from deputy minister despite serious findings.

Zondo didn't stop there. He said he's worried that a new commission, led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, may also suffer the same fate, with its findings ignored or put aside.

"We are not saying that the president must do all the recommendations, but at least tell us which ones are being done and which ones aren't, and why," he said.

He also criticised the government's plan for a national dialogue, saying basic problems like falling-apart hospitals and dodgy municipal appointments don't need more talking - they just need action.

Zondo was speaking at an anti-corruption summit hosted by the South African Council of Churches.

He slammed Ramaphosa's mixed approach to punishing ministers. "When do you get put on leave, when do you get moved to another department, and when do you get fired? What's the rule?" he asked.

The former chief justice also said that lawyers who helped with the State Capture Commission have not been paid for over two years. He said many are now threatening to stop defending the report in court, which would let corrupt officials off the hook.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa won't get into a public fight with Zondo. "If the former chief justice wants to raise concerns, he has full access to the president to do so directly," he said.