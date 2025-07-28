Nigeria: Lagos Govt Urges Doctors to Shelve 3-Day Warning Strike

The Lagos State Government has appealed to medical doctors to postpone their three-day warning strike, scheduled to begin today, stating that negotiations and engagements with the Medical Guild are ongoing.

This is contained in a statement issued by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Director, Public Affairs in the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The government assured that all grievances of the doctors were being looked into with utmost sincerity and urgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos State Government on July 26 declared a three-day warning strike.

The warning strike, scheduled to begin on Monday, was announced by the Medical Guild at a press conference on Saturday

The state government acknowledged the concerns raised by the leadership of the guild, emphasising that the government was particularly concerned over the welfare, motivation, and productivity of all healthcare workers in the state.

"A conciliation committee comprising representatives from both the Medical Guild and the Government was previously constituted to resolve all outstanding issues.

"Meetings have been held, and documents submitted by the guild are being carefully reviewed in line with existing policies and fiscal regulations.

"As a responsible government, we value the critical role our healthcare professionals play in delivering quality and timely health services to the over 20 million residents of Lagos State.

"We urge the medical guild to continue on the path of dialogue while we work to reach a peaceful and just resolution in the interest of all parties, especially the residents who may bear the brunt of any service disruption," the government said.

The government commended Lagos residents for their patience and understanding, assuring the public that contingency plans are being implemented to minimise the impact on healthcare services during the period.

NAN reports that at a news conference held at the guild's secretariat in Lagos, Chairman Dr. Japhet Olugbogi said the action followed a series of failed attempts to address the matter through dialogue.

He said the disagreement began in April when the state government unilaterally deducted part of the doctors' salaries.

Although the deductions were later reversed following what he described as "spirited intervention and strategic engagement," the situation relapsed in July with a fresh round of deductions, "this time without prior notice or explanation."

NAN reports that the doctors listed key demands, including the immediate reversal of the July deductions and the full payment of the 12-month revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears owed to honorary consultants at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

