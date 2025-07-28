Zimbabwe: Beer Binge Ends in Gruesome Murder

A BEER drinking spree ended tragically in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, after a group of imbibers took turns to assault their colleague following a misunderstanding.

The victim identified as 20-year-old Kudakwashe Kandeya died on the spot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and the arrest of three assailants.

"Police in Chegutu arrested Peter Jaungeti (34), Amidu Tembo (31) and Steven Katirange (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rainbowend farm, Gadzema on July 26, 2025.

"The suspects and their accomplices, Itayi Urayayi (21), alias Chomi and Shame Kondo, who are still at large, allegedly took turns to assault the victim, Kudakwashe Kandeya (20) with a hoe, log and sjambok following an argument during a beer drinking spree. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Madlambuzi arrested Thabelo Sibanda (21) in connection with a case of murder.

Suspect allegedly stabbed Somandla Ngwenya (19) on the arm and thigh with a knife during a fight over a girlfriend at Mafeha Business Centre, Malalume area on July 25, 2025. The victim bled profusely and died on the spot.