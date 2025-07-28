Zimbabwe: Caps United Beat Highlanders As Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora Share Spoils

28 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

NYASHA Chintuli's second-half strike made the difference between CAPS United and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium in a match, which ended 1-0 in favour of the former on Sunday

The two sides staged a goalless first half, which nothing much to write home about as they both created a few chances.

Coming back to the second half, CAPS United finally found the back of the net in the 67th minute through Chintuli, who benefited from a Phenias Bamusi through-pass in the penalty area.

The visitors almost equalised in the 83rd minute, but still CAPS United's goalkeeper was equal to the task to keep his side ahead.

Sunday's win saw Makepekepe bouncing back to winning ways, at the same time ending their three match winless run.

Sitting on ninth position on the log, CAPS United are now on 28 points, the same with Highlanders who maintained their eigth spot on the table.

Elsewhere, at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, log leaders Simba Bhora played a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

The Shamva-based side went for the break leading 1-0 thanks to Nomore Tsabora's goal, which was cancelled in the 80th minute through Anelka Chiwandire's strike.

Despite the draw, Simba stretched its lead on top with a point as they are now on 44 points, two ahead of second place occupiers MWOS, who are on 42 points.

Sunday PSL Results

CAPS United 1-0 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 3-0 Dynamos

Triangle United 3-0 Bikita Minerals

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Simba Bhora.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.