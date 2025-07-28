Zimbabwe: Caps United Beat Highlanders As Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora Share Spoils

NYASHA Chintuli's second-half strike made the difference between CAPS United and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium in a match, which ended 1-0 in favour of the former on Sunday

The two sides staged a goalless first half, which nothing much to write home about as they both created a few chances.

Coming back to the second half, CAPS United finally found the back of the net in the 67th minute through Chintuli, who benefited from a Phenias Bamusi through-pass in the penalty area.

The visitors almost equalised in the 83rd minute, but still CAPS United's goalkeeper was equal to the task to keep his side ahead.

Sunday's win saw Makepekepe bouncing back to winning ways, at the same time ending their three match winless run.

Sitting on ninth position on the log, CAPS United are now on 28 points, the same with Highlanders who maintained their eigth spot on the table.

Elsewhere, at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, log leaders Simba Bhora played a 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

The Shamva-based side went for the break leading 1-0 thanks to Nomore Tsabora's goal, which was cancelled in the 80th minute through Anelka Chiwandire's strike.

Despite the draw, Simba stretched its lead on top with a point as they are now on 44 points, two ahead of second place occupiers MWOS, who are on 42 points.

Sunday PSL Results

CAPS United 1-0 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 3-0 Dynamos

Triangle United 3-0 Bikita Minerals

Manica Diamonds 1-1 Simba Bhora.