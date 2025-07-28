Central Africa: From Scenic Views to Unexpected Talent - My Weekend At Lake Kivu

opinion

This past weekend, I had the joy of escaping the city for a stay at the breathtaking Cleo Hotel, nestled along the shores of Lake Kivu, in western Rwanda. The journey from Kigali to Lake Kivu is something everyone should experience at least once. The road winds through lush green mountains, dense forests and untouched landscapes. It was a vivid reminder of just how vibrant and diverse Rwanda is - not just in terrain, but in spirit.

When we arrived, the hotel greeted us with a view that could rival any I have seen in Europe. The stillness of Lake Kivu, the elegance of the hotel's design and the peaceful ambiance reminded me of Lake Como, Italy. Only this had more space, more soul, and far fewer crowds.

There's something special here: it's luxurious, serene, and deeply Rwandan. That evening, we attended a private gathering of elders, youth, and members of the Rwandan diaspora. Their love for this country was palpable. Hearing their stories of return, rebuilding, and renewed purpose was a powerful reminder of how far Rwanda has come and how ready it is for what's next.

Then something unexpected happened. In casual conversation, several people mentioned they already knew about Bio Usawa Biotechnology, the company I am honoured to be part of. A few were even considering applying for our open roles.

That moment was a revelation that this was not just a restful weekend. It was a quiet networking opportunity, a subtle space for alignment, where passion met purpose over laughter, music and lakeside sunsets.

Building Africa's biotech future

At Bio Usawa, our mission is to transform health care access in Africa by producing and distributing affordable, high-quality biosimilar medicines - specifically monoclonal antibody therapies - locally. The goal is to ensure patients across low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) have access to life-saving treatments, regardless of their ability to pay. This is being achieved by building local manufacturing capacity and strengthening research and development on the continent.

Within the next 30 months, the plan is to begin exporting cancer and other advanced monoclonal antibody therapies from Rwanda to the rest of Africa. Within five to seven years, we aim to reach global markets, including the Western world.

The path forward is clear as a growing community of scientists, engineers, investors and believers comes together to make this ambition a reality.

Talent is everywhere if you are listening

This experience reinforced something I have long believed: Talent doesn't always show up in boardrooms or at job fairs. Sometimes it's over dinner, during a lakeside walk, or through a story shared by someone who sees the future in their homeland.

Lake Kivu gave me more than rest and inspiration. It gave me a renewed sense of possibility for our work at Bio Usawa, for Rwanda and for the communities we are helping to shape. If you ever get the chance to visit, do not hesitate.

The author is the Co-founder, President and CEO of Bio Usawa, Inc.