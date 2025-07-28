Rwanda: Walking 7,000 Steps Prevents Heart Diseases, Cancer and Diabetes, Study Finds

A new study has found that people who walk 7,000 steps a day have lower risks of death, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, dementia, depression, and falling, suggesting this target may be more attainable and effective than the widely promoted 10,000 steps.

ALSO READ: The power of a morning walk

7,000 steps cover a distance of about 5 kilometers and take between one hour to an hour and a half at a moderate pace. However, the exact distance and time depend on a person's pace and speed. But the researchers also say even walking some 2,000 steps a day has moderate health benefits.

The review and meta-analysis published in The Lancet journal on July 23 analyzed 57 prospective studies from 35 cohorts across 15 countries. The research included over 200,000 participants aged 18 and older, with no restrictions on language, country, or publication type.

Most data came from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

ALSO READ: Why insufficient physical activity is a health hazard

Previous studies focused mainly on all-cause mortality and heart disease. The latest analysis includes those outcomes and also examines cancer, type 2 diabetes, dementia, depression, physical function, and falls. Falls are the second-leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, with around 684,000 deaths and approximately 37.3 million serious falls each year that require medical attention, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The study found that higher daily step counts were associated with lower risks of poor health outcomes. The most significant improvements occurred between 2,000 and 7,000 steps per day, with additional benefits beyond that. For many outcomes, the rate of improvement slowed around 7,000 steps, indicating that the greatest improvements occur at lower step levels.

Compared with people who took 2,000 steps a day, those who reached 7,000 steps daily had a 47 per cent lower risk of dying from any cause, 25 per cent lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

They reached a 47 per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, 37 per cent lower risk of dying from cancer, 14 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, 38 per cent lower risk of developing dementia, 22 per cent lower risk of experiencing depressive symptoms, and 28 per cent lower risk of suffering a fall.

Research on physical function, though not included in the combined analysis, also showed similar effects. For some outcomes, including all-cause mortality, dementia, and falls, the link between step count and risk was non-linear (meaning most of the health benefits occurred with fewer steps, and additional steps brought smaller improvements).

The biggest drop in risk happened when people reached about 7,000 steps a day. After that, taking more steps still helped, but not as much. For heart disease deaths, cancer deaths, diabetes, and depression, the risk went down steadily as people took more steps.

"Even modest increases in daily steps, from very low levels to around 7,000, are strongly associated with better health. This level may offer a more realistic and achievable target for many people, compared to the 10,000-step goal," researchers said.

The analysis also evaluated the association between cadence, or the rate of stepping, and health outcomes. 13 studies were included for this secondary aim. While there was some evidence linking faster step rate to lower mortality, results were inconsistent across other outcomes. Most studies did not find additional benefits of cadence once overall step volume was accounted for.

The researchers used rigorous methodology, including the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale to assess bias, and the GRADE framework to rate the certainty of the evidence. Confidence in the findings was moderate for most outcomes. However, certainty was rated low for cardiovascular disease mortality and cancer incidence, and very low for falls, due to fewer available studies and wider variability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants' steps were measured using devices such as accelerometers, pedometers, and fitness trackers, mostly worn on the hip or waist. Studies excluded lab-based assessments and focused on free-living, real-world settings.

Nearly half of the studies focused on older adults (aged 65 and above), while the rest included general adult populations. Around 21 per cent involved participants with existing health conditions or disabilities.

While previous guidelines from the WHO and US health authorities acknowledged the promise of step counts, they considered the evidence base too limited to set specific targets. With this new synthesis, researchers say daily step counts are a practical, accessible, and evidence-based way to encourage physical activity at scale.

The authors acknowledged limitations, including the relatively small number of studies available for some outcomes, limited analysis by age group, and residual bias in each study.