South Africa: Lifeline for Penguins Opens in Cape Town

A new seabird nursery at SANCCOB will incubate eggs and rear orphaned and abandoned chicks

A new seabird nursery, described as "a lifeline" for the critically endangered African penguin, officially opened in Cape Town on Friday.

The Pamela Isdell Seabird Nursery at SANCCOB (Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds) in Table View has been built for incubating eggs and rearing orphaned and abandoned chicks.

At the opening, SANCCOB CEO Natalie Maskell said the new facility would not have been possible without the support of their numerous donors, including the late Pamela Isdell.

The chick rearing unit was initially established in 2011.

"As environmental pressures facing African penguins escalate, the number of chicks and eggs that we need to care for has risen dramatically.

"It became clear to us that our previous facility was not adequate."

She said the original facility was also insufficient in terms of the hygiene standards required to incubate eggs.

Of the 12,000 chicks admitted, over 80% had been successfully released back into the wild.

The new nursery would double the number of eggs and chicks SANCCOB can incubate or rear.

SANCCOB employs 11 rangers who monitor five colonies. "When they see eggs that have been abandoned or if they see chicks or adults that are in need, they bring them," said Maskell.

Chicks are fed a combination of fish, vitamins and electrolytes.

She said that the facility also has tours where they educate people about African penguins and the threats they face.

Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, sent a pre-recorded video message. He said the facility was the first of its kind dedicated to incubating and rearing African penguin eggs to strengthen the wild population.

"It is a space built on science, compassion, and a deep commitment to conservation. This is more than just a building. It is a lifeline for a species that urgently needs our help," he said.

He said government had amended fishing permit conditions to help reduce human pressure on penguin colonies. He also said there were new regulations for offshore ship-to-ship transfers "designed to reduce the risk of oil spills and minimise harm to marine life".

Mayco Member for Economic Growth James Vos also attended the opening. He said within the year he would be releasing Cape Town's new tourism strategy, which focuses on conservation, wildlife and nature.