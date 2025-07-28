Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Senior Al-Shabaab Commander, Repel Attack - Defense Ministry

Mogadishu, July 28 — Somali elite Danab forces conducted a targeted operation in the Durduro area of Baay region, killing a senior Al-Shabaab commander responsible for planting roadside bombs, officials said Monday.

The commander, identified as Ahmed Mohamed (Mascuud), oversaw the group's efforts to deploy improvised explosive devices aimed at civilians. His security detail was also eliminated during the raid, carried out by Somalia's special forces.

Separately, Danab troops launched a security operation in Leego, Lower Shabelle region, destroying several Al-Shabaab hideouts. Ongoing patrols and investigations are underway to stabilize the surrounding villages.

Meanwhile, early Monday, Al-Shabaab militants attacked Somali national and local forces in Maxaas district of Hiiraan region using explosives.

Somali army, intelligence (NISA), and local militia forces engaged the insurgents in a fierce, hours-long battle, inflicting heavy casualties on the militants.

Somali security forces and local fighters are now regrouping on the outskirts of Maxaas to reinforce security in the district and neighboring areas.

Somalia's military vowed to continue fighting Al-Shabaab insurgents, emphasizing their commitment to protecting the nation, its people, and their faith.