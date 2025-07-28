Nigeria: Musawa Congratulates Super Falcons On Historic Wafcon Victory

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has extended her warmest congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The women's national football team came from two goals down in the first half to defeat Morocco 3-2 in the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The thrilling victory marked a record-extending 10th WAFCON title for Nigeria and is a testament to the team's skill, determination, and unwavering dedication.

Minister Musawa who watched the match live with the Minister of Women Affairs Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, commended the team's resilience and attacking prowess, which saw the Super Falcons stage an incredible comeback after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

The Minister expressed pride in the team's achievement, which not only brought glory to Nigeria but also inspired a new generation of young Nigerians to pursue their dreams in sports and beyond.

"I am thrilled to celebrate the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their remarkable achievement in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Their 3-2 win over Morocco is a testament to their skill, determination and unwavering dedication to representing our great nation.

This victory is not only a triumph for Nigerian football but also a celebration of the strength and resilience of Nigerian women. As the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, I recognise their outstanding performance and commend the team's commitment to excellence. Their success is a beacon of hope and a reminder that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible", Musawa said.