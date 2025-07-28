Liberia: I Very Much Enjoyed Our Meeting

-Donald Trump congratulates Boakai in Independence Day message

President Donald Trump has sent a National Day Message to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, lauding his recent interaction with the Liberian Leader in Washington, D.C.

United States of America President, Donald John Trump, has expressed appreciation and gratitude to Liberian President, Joseph N. Boakai, saying that he very much enjoyed the meeting held with President Boakai in Washington, D.C., while extending congratulations to Liberians on behalf of the Government and People of the United States.

President Trump, in a message posted on the official Facebook page of the Embassy of the United States in Liberia and read during Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebration, said it was a great honor to host President Boakai in Washington recently.

"National Day Message from President Trump to Liberian President Boakai. Dear Mr. President: On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States, I send our best wishes to you and the people of Liberia as you celebrate the 178th anniversary of your independence. It was a great honor to host you at the White House earlier this month, and I very much enjoyed our meeting." President Trump stated.

The U.S. President, in his message, said that on this occasion, they are proud to reflect on both countries' shared commitment to democracy, economic growth, and regional stability, and look forward to strengthening this partnership for the betterment of both the United States and Liberia.

"We are grateful for your friendship with the United States and your commitment to enhancing peace and prosperity, and we look forward to continued cooperation in the years ahead. Sincerely, Donald J. Trump", the message concluded.

Over the weekend, the government and people of Liberia celebrated 178 years of Independence, which brought together four African Heads of State in Monrovia, namely, President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and President Umaro Sissoco EMBALÓ of Guinea-Bissau.

Rev. Dr. Emmett Lafayette Dunn delivered the 178th Independence Day oration under the theme: "One People, One Destiny: Healing the Past, Building the Future".

The program was also graced by international partners and members of the diplomatic community, including the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, and representatives of the Embassy of the United States in Monrovia.

On July 7, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was invited by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, along with four other African leaders, for a significant two-day working visit to the United States. The invitation highlights the strengthening diplomatic ties between Liberia and the United States and sets the stage for important multilateral discussions.

President Boakai's visit was from July 9 to 11, 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and opening trade avenues between the two nations.

The visit was also part of a broader African diplomatic initiative of President Trump, for which he also invited Presidents Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema of Gabon, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau. The multilateral gathering sought to foster collaboration in addressing regional security challenges and strengthening economic partnerships.