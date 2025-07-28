Uganda: Kabojja Edge Vienna to Tighten Isa League Title Grip

Kabojja Warriors moved one step closer to clinching the ISA League title after a narrow but crucial 1-0 win over rivals Vienna Titans in a high-stakes encounter on Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash was decided by a single second-half goal, capitalizing on a defensive miscommunication in the Vienna backline.

The result extends Kabojja's lead at the summit to five points with two matches left to play.

The Warriors' victory, however, did not come easy. Vienna piled on relentless pressure in the final ten minutes, dominating possession and forcing Kabojja deep into their half.

Despite the late onslaught, Kabojja held firm, absorbing the pressure to walk away with all three points.

Right-back Nehemiah Mishereko of Vienna expressed disappointment but maintained hope for a turnaround.

"We play better games. A small defensive error, that's all it took. But we're still in it. The title's not off the table," Mishereko said.

Earlier in the day, Vienna Titans had defeated Rainbow OGS 1-0 in a physically intense match, with midfielder Alvin Kagaba Kashilingi once again finding the back of the net.

The double-header was seen as a potential turning point in Vienna's title challenge, but their split results have left them playing catch-up.

Forward Aijuka Alvin said the team remains focused heading into the final stretch.

"Next game, I'm dialling in. I want to be sharper, connect better, and make it count," he said.

Titans head coach Pinto Aloysius, widely known as LOSHA, admitted the match was lost on fine margins.

"It was a good game. One error, a communication lapse, and that's where they capitalised," he said. "But we're not done. Two more games to go if we win both, who knows what happens."

Despite the defeat, Vienna remains second on the table. Kabojja's advantage may be significant, but the title race is far from over.

Kabojja coach Joel acknowledged Vienna's strong support and the electric atmosphere created by their fans.

"There's something about Vienna that draws the community together. Old chaps, young chaps, all showing up in force. That's the Vienna spirit," he said.

Remaining Fixtures - First Leg Final Round

Taibah Olympians vs Harambe

Rainbow OGS vs Kabojja Warriors

Taibah Spartans vs Tank Hill Titans

ISU Leopards vs AKSA 47z

WOLIS Saints vs Vienna Titans

KISU Lions - BYE

Second Leg Final Round

Kabojja Warriors vs WOLIS Saints

Tank Hill Titans vs Harambe

Taibah Spartans vs Vienna Titans

ISU Leopards vs Rainbow OGS

Taibah Olympians vs KISU Lions

AKSA 47z - BYE

With a five-point cushion and momentum on their side, Kabojja Warriors now have the ISA League title within reach but Vienna is determined to fight to the end.