Ghana: KGL Group Democracy Cup 2025 Launched ..Hearts, Oly to Battle for Glory

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, officially launched the second edition of the KGL Group-sponsored Democracy Cup last Thursday at the Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium, Parliament House.

The match, between city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics, will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 29.

Initiated by Parliament last year, the Democracy Cup aims to promote peace, unity, and civic engagement through sports. The winner will represent Ghana in a three-team international tournament in the United States next year and will receive cash, a trophy, and medals.

Mr Bagbin stated that both teams will receive appearance fees to help with their game preparation. He also revealed a curtain-raiser match between a parliamentary side, led by former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, and a Judiciary team, led by former Black Stars captain, John Mensah. Both teams will include former Ghanaian soccer stars.

"The Democracy Cup game has come to stay and make a lasting impact on Ghana's democracy," Mr Bagbin said, adding that "I thank the members of parliament and staff for committing to this initiative. It's a commitment to a long-term vision: a vision of using football to entrench democracy in the culture of our country."

The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, described football as one of the best tools and platforms for promoting the country's democracy and urged everyone to support the initiative to further strengthen Ghana's democratic credentials.

Mr Samuel Awuku, representing the Minority Leader, stated that democracy and sports share a powerful ability to unite people across backgrounds, beliefs, political persuasions, and boundaries. He urged the media to promote the tournament as a symbol of national pride.

Ghana Football Association (GFA), President Kurt Okraku, praised Parliament for recognising football as a tool to promote the democratic agenda and unite diverse communities. He pledged his outfit's full support for the game.

KGL Group Executive Chairman, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, noted that his organisation is committed to working with national institutions to build a just, united future for every Ghanaian. This commitment is why they are supporting this project to further deepen democracy.

National Sports Authority Director General, Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, promised a well-prepared playing field for the game, adding, "The stadium will be perfect for playing so that our stars and our parliamentarians will exhibit great football skill for all to admire."