Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Kill Iswap Commanders, Fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has eliminated several high-value Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and fighters in precision air interdiction in Borno State.

NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said the airstrike was conducted on 27 July, 2025, targeting Arina Woje, a notorious ISWAP enclave in the Southern Tumbuns of Borno State, known as a sanctuary for insurgent leaders.

Ejodame said the airstrike followed series of credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sorties that confirmed the return of terrorist elements to the area after recent inter-factional clashes.

According to the NAF spokesman, the ISR data revealed significant terrorist activity, including the movement of foot soldiers, reactivation of structures, and the concealment of possible command centres and logistics depots beneath dense foliage.

Therefore, acting on credible intelligence, NAF air assets were dispatched to undertake focused strike mission.

"Aircrew on arrival, acquired and prosecuted pre-selected targets using precision-guided munitions, achieving devastating effects," he said.

Ejodame said preliminary battle damage assessment revealed the destruction of several structures housing key ISWAP leaders, fighters, and logistics storage facilities, effectively disrupting the group's operational planning and resupply efforts in the region.

This operation reflects the NAF's continued resolve to dislodge terrorist elements, denying them freedom of movement, and support ground forces in restoring peace and stability across Nigeria.

It also reinforced the value of intelligence-driven air power missions in modern counter-terrorism operations.