Egyptair, Rolls-Royce in Talks Over Cooperation in Aircraft Engine Maintenance

28 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir Holding Company Chairman Ahmed Adel discussed with senior officials at Rolls-Royce company ways of enhancing cooperation in the domains of aircraft engine upgrade and maintenance.

Talks were held during Adel's visit to Rolls-Royce's global headquarters in UK's Derby, leading a high-level delegation.

Talks tackled maintenance and upgrade programs for Trent 700 engines that power 11 Airbus A330s and Trent 1000 engines that power 8 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The delegation inspected the main factory of Rolls Royce company in addition to engine technology research and development centers where they got acquainted with the cutting-edge technology in this regard.

The two sides also discussed final preparations for the delivery of 16 XWB engines to EgyptAir, with the first arrival expected in December 2025.

The Rolls-Royce company team reviewed the latest in digital transformation of engine monitoring systems, fuel efficiency improvements, carbon emission reduction technologies.

