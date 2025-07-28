Egypt: 'Ajiba for Petroleum' Succeeds in Bringing the 'Arcadia-28' Well Into Production

As part of the implementation of the first strategic pillar of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aimed at maximizing local production of petroleum resources, companies in the sector continue their diligent efforts to increase production rates to secure the state's energy needs.

In this context, the "Agiba Petroleum" company announced its success in bringing the "Arcadia-28" well into production, targeting the "Carbonate Reservoirs" formation, following a precise acid stimulation operation conducted on 19 July 2025, using modern techniques similar to those applied in the "Iris" well.

These efforts have resulted in achieving a daily production rate estimated at around 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent, representing a significant addition to the company's daily production capacity, and reflecting the success of the development and enhancement plans being implemented by the company in its concession areas.

