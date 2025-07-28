Egypt: 'Ajiba for Petroleum' Succeeds in Bringing the 'Arcadia-28' Well Into Production

28 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

As part of the implementation of the first strategic pillar of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aimed at maximizing local production of petroleum resources, companies in the sector continue their diligent efforts to increase production rates to secure the state's energy needs.

In this context, the "Agiba Petroleum" company announced its success in bringing the "Arcadia-28" well into production, targeting the "Carbonate Reservoirs" formation, following a precise acid stimulation operation conducted on 19 July 2025, using modern techniques similar to those applied in the "Iris" well.

These efforts have resulted in achieving a daily production rate estimated at around 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent, representing a significant addition to the company's daily production capacity, and reflecting the success of the development and enhancement plans being implemented by the company in its concession areas.

The Cabinet

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.