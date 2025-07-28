Egypt: Egx Market Cap Hits Historic Peak

28 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's market capitalization rose by 11.7 per cent to reach 2.425 trillion Egyptian pounds on July 27, 2025, up from 2.170 trillion Egyptian pounds on December 31, 2024, marking a historic peak for the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The EGX30 index increased by 16.2 per cent, reaching 34,554.2 compared to 29,740.6 at the end of 2024. The EGX100 index recorded a 24.3 per cent rise, climbing from 11,217.6 to 13,945.6 during the same period.

The EGX70 index advanced by 26.7 per cent, moving from 8,143.0 to 10,315.7. Meanwhile, the EGX33 Shariah-compliant index rose by 14.2 per cent, reaching 3,524.4 from 3,086.4.

