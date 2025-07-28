Egypt: PM Reviews Examples of Responses From Government Complaints System

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed a report submitted by Dr. Tarek El-Rifai, the Director of the Unified Government Complaints System at the Cabinet, regarding the response models of the system, in collaboration with ministries, governorates, and relevant authorities, for a number of cases across various sectors.

The Prime Minister directed that attention must be given to the complaints and appeals of citizens in sectors that require urgent interaction, such as health, protecting lives and property, and cases needing priority care, through serious engagement with these complaints and providing the best responses to citizens in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Director of the Government Complaints System clarified that the system indeed prioritizes rapid responses to these complaints, presenting several humanitarian cases that have been addressed in the sectors of: protecting lives and property, health, cases needing priority care, maintenance of public facilities, as well as market regulation and provision of goods, among others.

Regarding the protection of lives and property, El-Rifai confirmed that a number of complaints have been addressed, including reports concerning a diesel leak at a fuel station in the Sarabium area on the Suez-Burial Road, in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and the Civil Protection to secure the area and protect the lives and property of citizens. Additionally, there was a response to citizens' complaints regarding the "30 June" axis linking the cities of Port Said and Suez, in coordination with the Ministry of Transport and the National Roads Company to maintain the area in question and install safety barriers for the safety of passengers and vehicles.

He added that the walls of a bridge on the ring road towards Old Cairo have been repaired, and new parts were installed to replace missing ones to protect pedestrians and vehicles of all types, in addition to the maintenance of barriers and walls on the Rod El-Farag bridge, and securing and burying the electrical connections leading to the lighting poles along the bridge.

Concerning medical emergencies, Dr. Tarek El-Rifai explained that a citizen suffering from severe obesity, who appealed to the President for health coverage due to her inability to bear treatment costs, was assisted. She was transported by an equipped ambulance from her residence in Dakahlia Governorate to the Al-Azhar University College of Medicine Hospital in Cairo, where necessary medical examinations were conducted, and she was presented to a committee of consultants, leading to a successful gastric sleeve surgery, followed by another successful surgery for a bypass, and provision of the necessary treatment protocol until her health stabilized. There was also a response to an appeal from a young man suffering from scoliosis, who underwent successful spinal surgery at the state's expense at Dar El-Shefaa Hospital in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population.

Regarding cases needing priority care, the system director reported that a girl suffering from a contagious skin disease in Dakahlia, who was homeless, was provided with assistance and transferred to the hospital to receive necessary medical care so she could be placed in a suitable care facility.

Regarding the maintenance of public facilities, El-Rifai referred to the repair of a broken water pipe located in front of the Faculty of Sports Sciences in Zamalek, Cairo, in coordination with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, and the repair of a break in the sewage discharge line that caused water outages in several villages in Luxor Governorate in coordination with Luxor Governorate, the Ministry of Housing, and the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, as well as the maintenance and replacement of an electrical distribution box in the Manial Sheha area in Giza Governorate, after it completely burned out and caused a power outage in the area in coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, among other response examples.

El-Rifai confirmed that, in addition to the previous humanitarian cases, the system also responded to complaints regarding the cleansing of water drains and canals, including the cleansing of the Safat Al-Awsat drain serving 18,000 acres in Sharqia Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, deploying cleansing equipment to protect agricultural land. Additionally, blockages in covered agricultural drainage pipes in Group No. 3 on the left side of Kom Al-Ash drain, Al-Rawdah village, Sidi Salim Centre, Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate were removed and cleared.

The system director also addressed responses regarding encroachments and occupations, confirming that encroachments on state-owned land were removed in coordination with Qena Governorate, and legal actions were taken against violators, as well as the removal of encroachments on agricultural land in coordination with Ismailia Governorate, with legal actions taken against the encroacher, in addition to closing and sealing shops and warehouses operating without a license in coordination with Cairo Governorate, and legal actions taken against their owners.

In conclusion, El-Rifai reviewed several responses regarding market regulation and the provision of goods, including the provision of gas cylinders and their distribution to residents in Al-Naqeeb village in Beheira Governorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the governorate, as well as the provision of gas cylinders and their distribution to residents of Masir village in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, also in coordination with the Ministry of Supply, and taking legal actions and filing a report regarding a farm in the Tenth of Ramadan City in Sharqia Governorate for selling live animals for slaughter outside licensed abattoirs, and the non-compliance of its workers with health practices, in coordination with the National Food Safety Authority.

The Cabinet