Africa: Egypt Welcomes Coordination With South Africa Under Its G20 Presidency to Advance Gfs Reform

28 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania el-Mashat said Egypt welcomes coordination with South Africa within the framework of its presidency of the G20 to push forward restructuring the Global Financial System (GFS) and achieve tangible progress in development financing, highlighting the joint role that Egypt and South Africa play as "cornerstones" of the African continent in shaping and guiding the sustainable development agenda both regionally and internationally.

During a bilateral meeting held on Sunday, July 27, 2025, between the minister of planning and South Africa's Minister in Presidency Responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa to enhance bilateral cooperation and align visions on regional and international development issues - held on the sidelines of Egypt's participation in the G20 Development Ministers' Meetings hosted and chaired by South Africa in July - Mashat voiced sincere appreciation to the government and people of South Africa for inviting Egypt to participate in the G20 meetings, noting that Egypt has actively participated in G20 discussions over the past five years, reflecting its influential role in global development efforts.

