Egypt: Industry Ministry App to Support Investors

Ministry of Industry has released fresh details on its mobile application designed to streamline communication with industrial investors. Below are key facts about the platform:

What is it?

A mobile application called the Investor Support App, developed by Egypt's Ministry of Industry to receive and resolve complaints and inquiries from industrial investors.

Purpose

Improve communication between investors and government agencies.

Accelerate response times to complaints.

Cut red tape and support Egypt's digital transformation agenda.

Key Features

Submit complaints or inquiries electronically.

Track case status in real time via personal dashboard.

Receive notifications when a complaint is forwarded and when a reply is issued.

Ability to submit follow-up requests if response is delayed.

Supports attachment of up to five images per case.

How it works

1. Create an account with personal/business details.

2. Choose service type (complaint or inquiry).

3. Fill in required information and upload documents if needed.

4. Submit the case and monitor progress via the app.

Platform Availability

Android version live via Google Play Store.

iOS version to be launched soon.

Managing Entity

Operated by the ministry's Investor Support and Service Unit in coordination with relevant government bodies.

How to Access

Download the app from the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

You can also download the app using the QR code provided by the ministry.

