Egypt: FM - State Keen On Strengthening Communication Channels With Egyptians Abroad

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Bad Abdelatty emphasized on Monday, July 28, 2025, the state's commitment to strengthening channels of communication with Egyptian communities abroad.

He said that preparations are underway for the sixth edition of the Egyptians Abroad Conference, scheduled to take place on 3-4 August. The event will serve as a national platform for direct dialogue and the exchange of ideas and proposals with Egyptians living abroad.

This came during the minister's meeting with members of the Egyptian community in New York as part of his visit to the United States.

In this context, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of Egyptian expatriates' participation in upcoming national milestones, as a reflection of their citizenship values and their constitutional rights.

Abdelatty reaffirmed his keenness to engage with Egyptian communities during his foreign visits, commending the vital role played by the Egyptian community in the United States and praising its contributions to strengthening Egypt-US relations.

He also outlined the significant challenges currently facing the region, stressing that the Egyptian state is making continuous efforts to safeguard its national security and maintain stability amid a highly complex regional and international landscape.

He praised the awareness of the Egyptian people and the cohesion of the domestic front in the face of surrounding turmoil.

Abdelatty commended the resilience of the Egyptian economy in the face of successive global crises in recent years, particularly the ongoing repercussions of the war in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, he affirmed that protecting the interests of Egyptians abroad is a top priority for the state, highlighting the intensive efforts by the Ministry to enhance and simplify consular services.

He reviewed the progress in digital transformation within consular services and ongoing initiatives being implemented in cooperation with various state institutions.

These aim to provide efficient and accessible services and to remove obstacles facing Egyptian expatriates. He pointed to several recent initiatives launched by the Ministry to serve Egyptians abroad, including facilitating secure financial transfers through modern apps, simplifying the process of opening bank accounts from abroad, offering housing units and agricultural land under favorable conditions, and education-related initiatives that grant preferential benefits to Egyptians abroad at Egyptian universities.

At the end of the meeting, an open dialogue was held with members of the Egyptian community, during which their opinions and suggestions on ways to support consular services abroad were heard.