Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Expands Aircraft Maintenance Capabilities Beyond Africa

- Ethiopian Airlines has officially inaugurated a series of cutting-edge aircraft maintenance facilities, significantly expanding its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to serve not only Ethiopian carriers but also aircraft from across Africa and beyond.

The airline unveiled three major new facilities: a wide-body aircraft hangar, an advanced component maintenance center, and a highly automated warehouse. According to Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, these new additions boost the airline's airframe maintenance capacity by 50% and solidify its position as the leading MRO hub on the continent.

"Our new facilities will enable us not only to maintain Ethiopian Airlines' own growing fleet, but also to offer high-standard aircraft maintenance services to other African and Middle Eastern carriers," Mesfin told CGTN.

He added that the investments reflect the airline's long-term vision to strengthen Africa's aviation self-reliance. "This hub reinforces the continent's growing aviation independence and demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement in both infrastructure and human capital."

Mesfin emphasized that the newly launched automated warehouse will optimize parts storage and logistics, ensuring faster turnaround times and enhanced operational efficiency. "It is a state-of-the-art, modern warehouse designed to support both our airline and third-party clients efficiently," he said.

Ethiopian Airlines has long been servicing aircraft from across Africa, and the expansion allows the MRO division to take on more clients from emerging markets in the Middle East and other regions. "Our MRO facility is already the largest in Africa, supported by the continent's biggest fleet. These enhancements will increase our service capacity and generate additional revenue for the Group," he noted.

The move aligns with Ethiopian Airlines' strategic ambition to become a global aviation leader, not just in passenger and cargo services, but also in technical operations and support services.