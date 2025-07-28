Africa CDC Unveils Plan to Improve NCD, Mental Health Tracking

Document aims to drive data-driven action , reinforce nat'l health systems

- The Africa CDC has released new guidance to help AU Member States improve surveillance of NCDs, injuries, and mental health rising threats to Africa's health and development goals.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions are increasingly being recognized as silent epidemics across Africa. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, road traffic injuries, and depression are already responsible for millions of premature deaths and long-term disabilities each year. Despite this, reliable and up-to-date data on these health threats remain scarce in many countries, hampering national efforts to design and implement effective responses.

The newly released guidance seeks to address this gap by providing Member States with a framework for improving how these conditions are monitored and managed through national health information systems. It was developed through a consultative process and is grounded in existing evidence and best practices. According to Africa CDC, the document supports national goals while also aligning with broader continental priorities, including Agenda 2063, the Africa Health Strategy (2016-2030), and the continent's New Public Health Order.

Officials at Africa CDC emphasized that the guidance is not just about data collection,it is about enabling countries to use timely and reliable data to make informed decisions, plan targeted interventions, and allocate resources more effectively. By doing so, the document aims to reduce the preventable toll of NCDs and mental health disorders, while also supporting long-term health system resilience.

The document also reinforces Africa CDC's ongoing strategy on non-communicable diseases, injuries prevention, and mental health promotion, which runs through 2026. It encourages countries to integrate the monitoring of these conditions into their national health systems and calls for stronger institutional capacities and collaboration across sectors. The guidance is intended for use by ministries of health, national public health institutes, and other government institutions responsible for health surveillance and planning.

As NCDs and mental health challenges continue to escalate alongside persistent infectious disease threats, the Africa CDC's latest initiative underscores the urgent need for a more robust and integrated public health surveillance infrastructure on the continent. Experts say this approach is essential to ensure early warning systems, smarter health investments, and progress toward sustainable development.